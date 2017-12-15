Condolences pour in for Apotex founder, wife

Toronto billionaire and philanthropist couple Barry and Honey Sherman were found dead Friday, prompting politicians and prominent Canadians to express condolences and share memories on social media. Barry Sherman was the founder of generic drug giant Apotex.

"I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace." — Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins.

———

"Deeply shocked to learn of the deaths of Honey and Barry Sherman, such remarkable people. Grappling with this terrible news." — former Ontario premier and former interim federal Liberal leader Bob Rae.

———

"Two weeks ago it gave me immense joy to present a Senate medal to one of the kindest and most beloved members of Canada's Jewish community. Today I am gutted by the loss of Honey and Barry Sherman. Our community is steeped in grief. I am heartbroken." — Senator Linda Frum.

———

"Shocked to hear of their passing. My kids were impressed by his Mustang Convertible and I was impressed by how far he parked from the door at the opening of the New Humber River Regional Grand Opening despite having given millions." — former Ontario Health Minister George Smitherman.

———

"Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the deaths of Barry & Honey Sherman. Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who made our province a better place to live." — Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid.