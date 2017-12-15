United Conservative leader's win sets up showdown

Observers say the decisive byelection win in a longtime conservative stronghold doesn't necessarily translate into broader support for Kenney's party or a rejection of Notley's NDP.

Calgary pollster Janet Brown said there were different reasons to vote for Kenney in the byelection.

"Maybe because you do want him to be the next premier of Alberta. Maybe you're not sure you want him to be the next premier of Alberta, but you think we'd have better government if he was in the house (as Opposition leader)."

Kenney declined an interview request Friday.

In his victory speech Thursday, he cited Alberta's fragile economy as the fulcrum of the provincial election which Notley must hold sometime in March, April or May of 2019.

"We don't want to close hospitals," Kenney told cheering supporters. "We want to build hospitals and schools, and we know that won't happen unless we have a dynamic and growing economy — and we understand that we cannot tax and borrow our way to prosperity."

Notley's NDP inherited a government heavily reliant on the swings of oil prices, which had plunged by half in and around the 2015 election she won.

Her government's response has been to borrow heavily for building and spending while working to diversify the economy. The NDP argues that drastic budget cuts would only worsen Alberta's precarious situation and thwart any recovery.

This year's deficit is $10.3 billion, with the debt expected to rise past $42 billion by the spring.

But Alberta's economy is projected to grow by four per cent this year, fastest in Canada, and other signs suggest the financial picture is rebounding.

The direction of the economy will go a long way to dictating the NDP's fortunes in 2019, Bratt said.

"If there was an election today, the NDP is going to lose because the focus is on the economy, and the economy is still not where it should be," he said.

"But let's see where we are in May of 2019."

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press