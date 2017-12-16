Hydro One names employees killed in chopper crash

TWEED, Ont. — Ontario's largest electricity provider has released the names its four employees who were killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario on Thursday.

Hydro One identified the men as 39-year-old James Barager, 27-year-old Kyle Shorrock, and Jeff Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26.

The men were killed while working on a transmission tower in Tweed, Ont., north of Kingston.

Hydro One says Barager, the pilot, had been with the company since 2009 and was from the Orillia, Ont., area.