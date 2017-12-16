Deer carcass tied to homeowner's mailbox

WINDHAM, Ont. — Provincial police say a homeowner is in shock after a deer carcass was tied to a mailbox in the southwestern Ontario community of Windham.

They say the deer's head was removed and left in the driveway.

Police responded on Wednesday morning when the homeowners called to report the incident.

OPP spokesman Ed Sanchuk said the homeowners are shocked and upset after discovering the carcass on their property.