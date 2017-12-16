6-year-old boy dead after car crash

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died in hospital after a car crash west of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesman Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened yesterday in Mississauga, Ont.

A pregnant woman and a man were also taken to hospital but are now in stable condition.

Images from the scene of the crash show a crumpled hatchback that slammed into a light pole off to the side of the highway.

The crash happened just by the highway's exit ramp, where the car flipped over the guardrail.

Schmidt said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is still ongoing.

By The Canadian Press