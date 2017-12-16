Autopsies underway for Canadian billionaires found dead

TORONTO — Investigators are awaiting the results of autopsies performed on Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife before determining the next steps in the ongoing probe into their suspicious deaths.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said Saturday the autopsies were being performed a day after the Apotex founder and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their north Toronto mansion. Police have described the deaths as suspicious, but offered no other details to date.

Sherman was the chairman of generic drug maker Apotex. Apotex described their deaths as shocking and tragic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he was saddened to by the news of the sudden passing of Barry and his wife Honey.