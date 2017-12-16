Hunter Harrison dead, CSX Corp confirms

In the fall of 2011, Harrison was approached by activist investor Bill Ackman, head of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, and enlisted to help with a proxy battle at CP Rail. After winning the crucial vote at the annual shareholder meeting in 2012, Ackman appointed Harrison as CEO, replacing Fred Green.

In early 2017, Harrison abruptly resigned from CP, five months earlier than scheduled.

He gave up stock options and other compensation worth a total of $122.9 million to become CEO of CSX, a U.S. competitor, although he was later reimbursed by CSX.

Throughout his career, Harrison was adored by retail investors who rewarded his cost-cutting and attention to making the trains run as efficiently as possible by bidding higher on the shares of the railroads he headed.

As an illustration, CSX shares plunged nearly 10 per cent on Dec. 15, the morning after it announced he was taking medical leave and would be temporarily replaced by chief operating officer Jim Foote.

Unions were enraged by the thousands of job reductions he ordered. And they complained safety was compromised when he ordered managers and office workers at CP Rail be trained so that they could drive locomotives if union members went out on strike.

Institutional investors complained his compensation and perks were excessive and CP Rail moved to scale them back after he left.

"Hunter built a strong foundation for success at CP in our precision railroading operating model — we continue to build on that foundation," said Keith Creel, Harrison's hand-picked successor at CP Rail, in a statement on Dec. 15.

"He led a transformational turnaround at CP, helping restore an iconic company back to its rightful place among leaders in the Class 1 space."

Foote — who worked with Harrison for 11 years at CN Rail and joined him at CSX in mid-2017 — said Harrison's positive influence on CSX's performance would continue without him.

"I believe that the battleship has turned ... Because the team has implemented a foundation consistent with Hunter’s vision, I do not see any reason to diminish our expectations concerning the pace and magnitude of our future progress,” he said in a statement on Dec. 14.

