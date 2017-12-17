Montreal wants to be world leader in AI ethics

Its principles are broken down into seven themes: well-being, autonomy, justice, privacy, knowledge, democracy and responsibility.

During a recent ethics meet-up, Gupta and about 20 other people talked about justice and privacy.

Lawyers, business people, researchers and others discussed issues such as whether to fight against the fact so much power and wealth are concentrated in the hands of a handful of AI companies.

"How do we ensure that the benefits of AI are available to everyone?" Gupta asked his group. "What types of legal decisions can we delegate to AI?"

Doina Precup, a McGill University computer science professor and the Montreal head of DeepMind, a famous U.K.-based AI company, says it isn't a coincidence Quebec's metropolis is trying to take the lead on AI ethics.

She said the global industry is starting to be preoccupied with the societal consequences of machine-learning, and Canadian values encourage the discussion.

"Montreal is a little ahead because we are in Canada," Precup said. "Canada, compared to other parts of the world, has a different set of values that are more oriented towards ensuring everybody's wellness. The background and culture of the country and the city matter a lot."

AI is everywhere, from the algorithms that help us read weather patterns or that filter news on our Facebook feeds, to autonomous weapon systems.

A major ethical quandary most people will soon have to deal with involves self-driving cars.

Cars are a classic example, Gupta explains. For instance, he asks, should car companies produce autonomous vehicles that are programed to maximize driver safety or pedestrian safety?

"What if you're in the car and the pedestrian is your child?" Gupta asks.

Nick Bostrom, a Swedish philosopher and one of the world's pre-eminent thinkers on AI, said "it's quite amazing how central a role Canada has played in creating this deep-learning revolution."

While many of the AI field's pioneers in the United States and elsewhere have left academia and entered the business world, Canada's leaders, such as Universite de Montreal's Yoshua Bengio, have had different priorities, Bostrom said in an interview from Britain.

"Bengio is still teaching students and nurturing the next generation of research talent — he's also been relatively involved in trying to think about the ethical dimensions of this," said the author of a seminal book on AI, "Superintelligence," published in 2014.

Bostrom said there is a role for the international AI research community to reflect and try to develop a "shared sense of norms and purpose that can be influential" because it will put pressure on companies to hire people who care about developing machine-learning responsibly.

"If you are a corporation that wants to be at the forefront you need to hire the very top talent — and they have many options available to them," Bostrom said.

"If your corporation is seen as running roughshod over this shared sense of responsibility you are going to find it harder to get the very top people to work with you."

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated that the meetings were bimonthly. In fact, they are biweekly.

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press