Police release cause of death in Sherman case

TORONTO — Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the deaths of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey after autopsies revealed the couple died from "ligature neck compression," Toronto police said Sunday night.

Police issued a brief statement, but refused to comment further about the deaths of the couple, who were found in their Toronto home on Friday.

"That is what the post-mortem indicates and that is the terminology that they give us," Const. Michelle Flannery said when asked to elaborate on findings from autopsies performed over the weekend.

The statement said homicide detectives have taken the lead on investigating the deaths, which have been classified as "suspicious." Homicide detectives have been involved in the investigation since Friday.