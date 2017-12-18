Trauma of wildfire lingers in Fort McMurray

Agyapong says city residents suffering from PTSD may have nightmares or become anxious at the sound of sirens.

"Some deliberately avoid going to places that remind them of the devastating impact," he says. "I've seen quite a number of patients who have left Fort McMurray because ... the city as a whole reminds them of the trauma that they went through during the wildfire."

Agyapong says he gets more referrals now, when he spends one week a month in Fort McMurray, than he did when he was working in the city full time before the fire.

Calls to the Some Other Solutions 24-hour crisis line have gone up drastically, says health and wellness manager Linda Sovdi.

Increased need is likely to be one reason, but people may also be more aware of the resources available and more comfortable asking for help than they were pre-fire, she says.

They're also more likely to open up to someone who went through what they did, she suggests.

"When I'm talking to somebody about the first firepit that I smelled after the fire, it's like there's a heightened awareness. People know you get it."

The infusion of nervous excitement in the fire's immediate aftermath has worn off.

"Fort McMurray is resilient, but tired."

The regional municipality, which includes the city of Fort McMurray and surrounding communities, estimates its permanent population at 75,000 to 77,600. Its 2015 municipal census stood at almost 82,000.

At the beginning of this month, new foundations were in for just over half of the 2,579 dwellings that were destroyed. About 10 per cent have made it to final inspection.

"I'm never going to be fully satisfied with what I'm seeing until everybody has moved significantly forward," says Mayor Don Scott, who won the race to replace longtime mayor Melissa Blake in October.

Scott says while there is clearly a lot of work to do, the general mood in the region is one of optimism.

"I think we're sensing that the best days are ahead of us, and I believe that to my core."

— By Lauren Krugel in Calgary

By The Canadian Press