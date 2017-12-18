Silent Santa brings joy for kids with autism

"Once you get the parents calmed down, lots of time the kids sense that and they calm down themselves."

Appointments with Santa were booked in advance, so there was no lineup, which can also be difficult for an autistic child.

Bethany Lehr, who brought her son Tyson, said they've tried going to a regular Santa, but they had to get there as soon as the mall opened. Even then it was a challenge.

"My son has a hard time waiting in long lines so this program is really helpful because we can book an appointment and he doesn't have to wait very long. And he can get a little extra time and be a little more wiggly than other kids so that really helps," Lehr said.

Adam Kedmy, an advocate with Autism Edmonton who is himself on the spectrum, staffed a table with toys such as fidget spinners for the children to focus on in case they were needed.

"Seeing these kids get to experience Santa in a way that's comfortable for them is really exciting for me," Kedmy said.

"They get to be a kid around Santa instead of a kid in a mall, who can't handle a mall while Santa happens to be there."

By Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press