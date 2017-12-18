List of CP business stories of the year

TORONTO — A list of The Canadian Press business stories of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2017: Sears Canada's demise
2016: Pipeline battles
2015: Low oil prices
2014: Oil price collapse
2013: Rogers-NHL deal
2012: Personal debt
2011: Research in Motion woes
2010: PotashCorp takeover battle
2009: Auto industry restructuring
2008: Stock market nosedive
2007: Rise of the loonie
2006: Income trust taxation
2005: Surging oil prices
2004: Strength of the loonie
2003: Rise of the loonie
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A list of The Canadian Press business stories of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2017: Sears Canada's demise
2016: Pipeline battles
2015: Low oil prices
2014: Oil price collapse
2013: Rogers-NHL deal
2012: Personal debt
2011: Research in Motion woes
2010: PotashCorp takeover battle
2009: Auto industry restructuring
2008: Stock market nosedive
2007: Rise of the loonie
2006: Income trust taxation
2005: Surging oil prices
2004: Strength of the loonie
2003: Rise of the loonie
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A list of The Canadian Press business stories of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2017: Sears Canada's demise
2016: Pipeline battles
2015: Low oil prices
2014: Oil price collapse
2013: Rogers-NHL deal
2012: Personal debt
2011: Research in Motion woes
2010: PotashCorp takeover battle
2009: Auto industry restructuring
2008: Stock market nosedive
2007: Rise of the loonie
2006: Income trust taxation
2005: Surging oil prices
2004: Strength of the loonie
2003: Rise of the loonie
By The Canadian Press