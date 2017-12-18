List of CP business stories of the year

News Dec 18, 2017

TORONTO — A list of The Canadian Press business stories of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:

2017: Sears Canada's demise

2016: Pipeline battles

2015: Low oil prices

2014: Oil price collapse

2013: Rogers-NHL deal

2012: Personal debt

2011: Research in Motion woes

2010: PotashCorp takeover battle

2009: Auto industry restructuring

2008: Stock market nosedive

2007: Rise of the loonie

2006: Income trust taxation

2005: Surging oil prices

2004: Strength of the loonie

2003: Rise of the loonie

By The Canadian Press

