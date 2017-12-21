Hamilton students to exit permanent stage left

Removable stages have failed their audition and are getting the yank from new Hamilton public elementary school gymnasiums.

Senior facilities manager David Anderson said a new design guideline for school spaces reintroduces “a permanent, proper stage” as a standard feature for gyms.

The standard will apply to new schools and existing schools getting new gyms as part of an eight-year renewal strategy, he told trustees on the finance and facilities committee.

Anderson said temporary stages pose several challenges, including with setup, tear-down and accessibility, and haven’t realized expected cost savings.

He said the design guideline’s new standard provides for a 750-square-foot stage — the size of a classroom — that can be separated from the gym with a foldable partition for use as a teaching or meeting space.

Stages will be no more than a metre high to reduce the chance of injury from falling off, he said, but the lower height won’t allow chairs to be stored underneath, so gyms will include space for that purpose elsewhere.

Board vice-chair Alex Johnstone, trustee for wards 11 and 12, said she welcomes the return of permanent stages and asked staff to consider adding them at Mount Hope and others schools with recent renovations that included new gyms with removable ones.

“For those school communities, for the ones I’m aware of, they typically wanted a permanent stage or mourned the loss of it,” she said.

Anderson said switching stages after the fact may be difficult but staff can study the possibility.

“It won’t be something that’s easily accommodated because of the infrastructure that’s required,” he said. “We’d have to introduce stairs, a lift, access; sometimes the height is a bit of concern as well.”