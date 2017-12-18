Feds target bus, truck safety with new rules

OTTAWA — New trucks and buses sold in Canada will have to include crash-avoidance technology under newly approved federal regulations.

Electronic stability control technology on school and heavy buses will become mandatory in June as governments aim to reduce collisions and prevent rollovers.

The crash avoidance systems will now be required on all new truck tractors, just as they have been since 2011 on cars and light-duty vehicles sold in Canada and the United States.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the new measures unveiled today should not only make trucks and buses safer, but also have a trickle-down effect of making the roads safer as well.