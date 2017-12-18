Tractor-trailer hits police cruiser in Ontario

NAPANEE, Ont. — A truck driver from Quebec is charged after a car ended up on top of a police cruiser in a collision on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responding to a collision on Saturday morning parked behind the crash scene with their emergency lights activated.

They say a tractor-trailer lost control and jackknifed, striking the police cruiser.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a number of cars which became dislodged on impact, one of them landing on top of the cruiser.