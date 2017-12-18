Benjamin and Olivia top baby names in Ontario

TORONTO — Benjamin and Olivia are the top baby names in Ontario for 2016.

The provincial government says Liam slipped to second place after holding the top spot for boys' names for five years running, while Olivia has been the most popular name for baby girls since 2008.

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services says Noah, Ethan and Lucas round out the top five boys' names, while Emma, Charlotte, Ava and Sophia complete the top five girls' names.

The ministry says it has seen an increase in royal names, such as Elizabeth, Margaret and Winston, since the television series "The Crown" was launched on Netflix, though none of those names made the top 20.