Manitoba floor-crossing case in court

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge says he plans to decide by March whether to strike down as unconstitutional a law that forbids provincial politicians from switching party caucuses.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sheldon Lanchbery reserved his decision Monday in a lawsuit by Steven Fletcher, a legislature member who was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus last summer. He criticized the government's plans to establish a Crown agency to promote energy efficiency.

Under a law introduced by the former NDP government in 2006, Fletcher must sit as an Independent until the next election and cannot cross the floor to another caucus. Or he could resign his seat and run in a byelection under another party banner.

Fletcher's lawyer told court the restriction violates Fletcher's freedom of expression and association under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.