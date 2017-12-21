Hamilton school board chair welcomes minister’s busing review

The chair of Hamilton’s public school board says he welcomes a provincial review of student busing as a chance to find a way to fix ongoing driver shortages.

Todd White said he’s encouraged the review, announced by Education Minister Mitzie Hunter on Dec. 15, promises to consider both short-term solutions and longer term “significant changes” to funding and how busing is contracted.

He said a good place to start would be to provide emergency funding to help school boards work with bus companies to recruit and retain more drivers, possibly by increasing pay and offering signing bonuses.

As of Monday, 1,013 Hamilton students at the public and Catholic boards continued to be affected by the driver shortage and were being delayed by an average of 19 minutes in getting to school each day, he said.

“Right now, we know it’s drivers as the main issue,” White said. “You’re not going to change the whole procurement model right now, overnight.”

White said the underlying problem isn’t with transportation consortiums like the one overseeing busing for the Hamilton boards, but with a procurement process that only allows them to award contracts of up to five years.

That creates uncertainty for companies winning contracts while also making it difficult to replace them if they can’t meet expectations because they can have more than 200 routes in Hamilton’s case, he said.

“There isn’t a company lined up behind them to provide the service,” White said.

“Where you’d hope there’s that level of competition, the reality is the service doesn’t exist and companies don’t exist because no company would have that type of inventory of fleet and staff ready to go.”

As part of the provincial review, the ministry has released a brief discussion paper and is inviting the public to answer 17 questions on four themes: service levels, accessibility, safety and well-being, and accountability.