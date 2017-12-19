Feds meet goal for summer jobs program

OTTAWA — A federal jobs program targeted at youth met the government's goals for placements for this past summer after falling short in the first year of the Liberals' mandate.

The government says almost 69,000 spaces and counting were created in 2017, double the number in 2015 and a target the Liberals had vowed to reach in every year of their mandate.

The Liberals have put an extra $113 million annually to the summer jobs program to double the number of placements each year to 70,000 from 35,000 for students working at not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The annual program is one promoted by all parties as a way to help local businesses fill positions and give students on-the-job experience.