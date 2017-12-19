Ottawa police officer charged with assault

OTTAWA — An Ottawa police officer is facing an assault charge.

Police say the 41-year-old Ottawa man was charged last Friday with assault causing bodily harm by police in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Que.

The charge relates to an alleged domestic incident last Thursday in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais while the officer was off-duty.

Ottawa police say the name of the accused isn't being released to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.