MPP McMeekin ‘surprised’ by Hamilton council’s ward boundary controversy

Hamilton city councillors are generating the criticism of a local MPP after a provincial tribunal rejected their much-maligned plan to redraw ward boundaries.
Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin says he's "surprised" council spent $260,000 on a consultant hired to explore the question only to ignore the advice and pursue its own plan.
"That was a poster child for this going to the OMB," McMeekin said after making a funding announcement in Dundas on Tuesday morning.
Last week, the Ontario Municipal Board rejected city council's "preferred option" for new ward boundaries, opting instead for one recommended by the consultant.
The OMB-imposed boundaries creates a new ward on the growing west Mountain and axes the rural Flamborough constituency, Ward 14.
One of the consultant's options was to increase Hamilton's current 15 wards to 16, which would have preserved a Flamborough ward.
McMeekin — who represents Flamborough, Ancaster, Dundas and Westdale — lamented the potential loss of Coun. Rob Pasuta, whom he described as a strong advocate for Hamilton's $2-billion agri-food industry.
"It's one of the single-most economic drivers in the city, and the belief that many have that this will significantly lessen the influence of the agricultural sector is a concern to me."
McMeekin said he was also "surprised" council isn't challenging the OMB decision after it rejected its preferred option.
On Monday, council decided in a narrow 8-7 vote to reject Pasuta's motion to appeal the OMB decision in divisional court. Dundas councillor Arlene Vanderbeek was absent.
Pasuta said the new boundaries threatened to diminish the "rural way of life" in amalgamated Hamilton, something Coun. Matthew Green rejected, calling the changes "more equitable" representation.
The city took it upon itself to study how Hamilton's growing and shifting population was represented in the existing ward boundaries.
Councillors drew fire from local residents when they ignored the consultant's advice and opted for their own changes, leading to the OMB challenge.
McMeekin said Tuesday the controversy "raises some significant" questions about the role of the OMB and councils during disputes.
In January, the OMB will be replaced with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, which the MPP said won't allow appeals for developments that don't follow a municipality's official plan, the MPP said.
That means developers won't be able to build 28 storeys where the city has capped height at six storeys, for instance, McMeekin said.
"Under the new system, that won't be allowed. They'll have to be in sync with what's going on."
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
