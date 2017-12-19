MPP McMeekin ‘surprised’ by Hamilton council’s ward boundary controversy

Hamilton city councillors are generating the criticism of a local MPP after a provincial tribunal rejected their much-maligned plan to redraw ward boundaries.

Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin says he's "surprised" council spent $260,000 on a consultant hired to explore the question only to ignore the advice and pursue its own plan.

"That was a poster child for this going to the OMB," McMeekin said after making a funding announcement in Dundas on Tuesday morning.

Last week, the Ontario Municipal Board rejected city council's "preferred option" for new ward boundaries, opting instead for one recommended by the consultant.