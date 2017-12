DNA on pop can leads to break-in arrest

SARNIA, Ont. — Police say a soft drink can left at a break-and-enter scene has led to the arrest of an alleged thief.

Investigators say a family out for a walk near their Sarnia, Ont., home on Oct. 27 were approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

When they got home, they checked their home surveillance video and found that the man had entered their garage.

Police say they found he'd left behind a hammer and an open pop can — items investigators determined had been taken from a neighbour's garage.