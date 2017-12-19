Foreign home ownership by the numbers

OTTAWA — New housing statistics from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., and Statistics Canada have measured for the first time foreign ownership in the country's hot housing markets. The data released Tuesday is part of an effort to gauge how much influence foreign buyers have over skyrocketing prices. Here are some figures to keep in mind:

3.4: Percentage of all residential properties in the Toronto metropolitan area owned by non-residents.

4.8: Percentage of all residential properties in the Vancouver metropolitan area owned by non-residents.

3: Percentage of the total residential property value in the hands of non-residents in and around Toronto.