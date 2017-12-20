TSX hits record high, loonie rises

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index set a new record Wednesday, while indices on Wall Street slipped for a second consecutive day after the U.S. Congress passed a tax bill that's anticipated to boost corporate profits.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 26.32 points to 16,159.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 28.10 points to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 index fell 2.22 points to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq composite index lost 2.89 points to 6,960.96.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.87 cents US, up 0.27 of a U.S. cent.