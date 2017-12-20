B.C. man charged with drug-impaired driving

WAWA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a British Columbia man is facing drug-impaired driving charges in northern Ontario.
They say officers responding Tuesday morning to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 17 and 101 near Wawa, Ont., suspected the driver was impaired.
A 40-year-old Maple Ridge man was arrested at the scene.
He is charged with driving while impaired by a drug, and driving with a licence from another jurisdiction while suspended.
OPP say he has been released from custody and is to appear in court in Wawa, Ont., on Jan. 8.
By The Canadian Press
