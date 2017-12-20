Jury begins deliberations in Garnier trial

HALIFAX — The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of Christopher Garnier, accused of strangling Nova Scotia police officer Catherine Campbell and using a compost bin to dump her body.

Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The jury started their deliberations at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after hearing Justice Joshua Arnold's final instructions.

Arnold told the jury there are three possible verdicts for the murder charge: Garnier could be found guilty of manslaughter, guilty of second-degree murder, or he could be found not guilty.