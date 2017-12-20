Crash closes Highway 6 lanes between Carlisle and Safari roads

A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires.
Northbound Highway 6 lanes have opened but southbound lanes remain closed.
Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.
One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.
The other tanker truck came to rest in the middle of the road and had minimal damage and no fuel spilled.
The scene will be cleared after Hydro One clears the wires.
Cleared: #Hamilton #Hwy6 NB at Safari Rd, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
The Hamilton Spectator
A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires.
Northbound Highway 6 lanes have opened but southbound lanes remain closed.
Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.
One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.
The other tanker truck came to rest in the middle of the road and had minimal damage and no fuel spilled.
The scene will be cleared after Hydro One clears the wires.
Cleared: #Hamilton #Hwy6 NB at Safari Rd, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
The Hamilton Spectator
A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires.
Northbound Highway 6 lanes have opened but southbound lanes remain closed.
Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.
One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.
The other tanker truck came to rest in the middle of the road and had minimal damage and no fuel spilled.
The scene will be cleared after Hydro One clears the wires.
Cleared: #Hamilton #Hwy6 NB at Safari Rd, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
The Hamilton Spectator