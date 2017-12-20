Crash closes Highway 6 lanes between Carlisle and Safari roads

A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires.

Northbound Highway 6 lanes have opened but southbound lanes remain closed.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.

One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.