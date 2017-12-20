Gov't ramps up marijuana licensing process

OTTAWA — Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the second half of 2017 as it issued over the prior four years and new numbers show hundreds more applicants are in the final stages of approval.

The federal agency moved to streamline its approval process in May to quickly increase the country's number of producers and growing space as the government rushes toward legalization next summer.

It had approved just 44 producers in the four years prior to that announcement, but has since doled out new licences to nearly 30 marijuana companies.

Health Canada says another 208 applicants have completed the security clearance process and are in the final stage of review.