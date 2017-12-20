Accident near Safari Road closes Highway 6 in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon

A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires Wednesday afternoon.
Although the northbound were reopened around 3 p.m., as of 3:20 the southbound lanes remained closed. The highway is expected to reopen fully once the hydro wires are cleared from the roadway.
Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.
One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.
The other tanker truck came to rest in the middle of the road and had minimal damage and no fuel spilled.
Due to the crash, an estimated 7,137 Hydro One customers in Freelton, Carlisle, Ancaster and Dundas are without power. Hydro One estimates power will be restored by 4:45 p.m.
Cleared: #Hamilton #Hwy6 NB at Safari Rd, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
Transport truck involved in collision, wires down. Detour in place #Hwy6 at Safari Rd Hamilton #HeavyRescue401 https://t.co/TUSDXxWDta
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 20, 2017
