Accident near Safari Road closes Highway 6 in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon

A crash between two transport trucks closed a stretch of Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads for downed hydro wires Wednesday afternoon.

Although the northbound were reopened around 3 p.m., as of 3:20 the southbound lanes remained closed. The highway is expected to reopen fully once the hydro wires are cleared from the roadway.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the road following the crash around 1:40 p.m.

One of the trucks, which carried equipment, ended in the ditch and hit a hydro tower, said Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci. That driver was trapped in his truck because of live hydro wires that were strewn about.