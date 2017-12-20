McNeil says he intends to run for third term

McNeil swung back the next day, telling reporters that if Pickup wanted to comment on public policy he should run for office. He also questioned whether Pickup had strayed from his mandate — a question Pickup deftly addressed during an appearance before the legislature's public accounts committee.

The premier said he now believes his response was a personal low point in 2017.

"While there are many days that are frustrating you need to be able to manage that frustration. That was not one of those days that I did manage it as well as I think someone in my position should."

The odd irritation aside, McNeil said he believes the government is now in a better position to build the province.

"Not only our population, but economic opportunities in this province and I want to be part of that," he said.

McNeil said that's the reason he has told members of his cabinet to have their future decided shortly after the budget is delivered in the second year of the current mandate.

He said those who are leaving will be removed from cabinet, and it will be retooled with an eye toward a third mandate.

"I don't want all the hard work of the last four years to be for naught," he said. "I think the province is on the cusp of doing some great things."

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version wrongly said the current surplus was $1.3 million.

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press