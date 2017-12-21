Ontario natural gas rates changing Jan. 1

TORONTO — Rates for natural gas customers in Ontario will be changing in the new year.

The Ontario Energy Board has released the new rates it has approved for Enbridge, EPCOR and Union Gas customers effective Jan. 1.

Enbridge customers with average usage can expect to pay about $58 more per year, factoring in new rates as well as the impact of a previous OEB decision and the expiry of a credit on bills.

Typical customers of EPCOR Natural Gas — which purchased the distribution system of Natural Resource Gas Ltd. this summer — can expect to pay about $19.17 less per year.