Canada abstains from UN vote on Jerusalem

Earlier Thursday, Adam Austen, Freeland's spokesman, reiterated Canada's long-standing position on the divisive issue.

"The status of Jerusalem can be resolved only as part of a general settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. This has been the policy of consecutive governments, both Liberal and Conservative."

Freeland discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a meeting Tuesday on Parliament Hill, after which she suggested they had agreed to disagree.

"Canada and the United States have different views on issues and I think that we have a strong enough relationship — both our two countries and Rex and I personally — that we're able to be candid about those differences and explain them to one another," said Freeland, standing next to Tillerson.

Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the UN, said Thursday that the world body's castigation of Israel is wrong and harms its credibility. She also said the U.S. decision to move its Israeli embassy is final.

She raised the prospect of the U.S. not continuing its financial support of the UN, noting that her country is by far the largest contributor to the UN and its agencies, helping to feed, clothe and educate people, sustain fragile peace, and hold outlaw regimes accountable.

"We also have a legitimate expectation that our goodwill is recognized and respected," Haley said.

"We have an obligation to demand more for our investment; and if our investment fails we have an obligation to spend our resources in more productive ways."

Bessma Momani, a senior fellow and Middle East expert with the Centre for International Governance and Innovation said the threat of retaliation shouldn't influence how Canada votes on the Jerusalem resolution.

"Canada may find itself in a tough position as we try to renegotiate a NAFTA deal, but we should stand with the international community and wider expert opinion that the U.S. move is unnecessary, counterproductive, and toxic," she said.

"Moreover, there's power in a collective response against Trump and we should take comfort in that."

— with files from Alexander Panetta

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press