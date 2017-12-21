Woman thrown into Christmas tree: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing another woman into a Christmas tree and attacking a man with a knife.

Police say the woman was visiting a Kingston, Ont., home on Wednesday night, got into an argument with a female resident and threw her into the Christmas tree.

Investigators say she then turned on a male resident and attacked him with a knife, cutting his hand.

They say the man was able to gain control of the woman and officers found her locked out of the apartment, banging on the door and yelling at the people inside to let her in.