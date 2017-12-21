UN vote calls US move on Jerusalem 'null, void'

The U.N. General Assembly has voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions to declare U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital "null and void."

Thursday's vote, while a victory for the Palestinians, was significantly lower than its supporters had hoped for, with many forecasting at least 150 "yes" votes.

It is noteworthy that 21 countries were absent.

In that sense, it was a victory for the United States, with Trump's threat to cut off U.S. funding to countries that oppose his decision having an impact.