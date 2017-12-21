More forests burning than being harvested

When pests settle in, they kill trees which become dead wood. When climate change raises temperatures and causes droughts, those same dead trees become kindling and the forest fire risk explodes. This past year was the worst forest fire season ever on record in British Columbia, with 1.1 million hectares burning just in that province alone.

"This is proof that climate change, that the forest is changing and we need to stay on top of this," said Nighbor.

Nighbor said the industry's scientists and experts are constantly assessing the situation on the ground and some options could include planting more pest-resistant trees in the future.

However, Dan Kraus, national conservation biologist at the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said introducing new species of trees is a dangerous prospect.

Forest fires themselves are natural and necessary to helping the forest rejuvenate itself, Kraus said. Still, he said climate change is making them more frequent and the infestations of beetles and other pests is adding insult to injury.

While we can't point to any particular fire and say climate change caused it, Kraus said it's clear overall that climate change is playing a role.

He said introducing controlled fires in areas with large swaths of dead wood is one option. Harvesting in those areas is another, although he said the heat from fires actually makes a difference in encouraging rejuvenation so harvesting followed by controlled fires may be better.

Nighbor said Canadians have to take time to figure out what the forest looks like in the future.

"How can we ensure a healthy forest, one that balances ecological imperatives, social imperatives, economic opportunities for the country," he said.

— follow @mrabson on Twitter.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press