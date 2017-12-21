Police officer pleads guilty to assault

LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., police officer has pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

Sgt. Peter Paquette was given a conditional discharge and sentenced to probation for two years.

Paquette was charged by London police in June in relation to an incident that occurred at police headquarters on Sept. 6, 2016.

London police say Paquette will remain on administrative duty even though the criminal has concluded.