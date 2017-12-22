London, Ont., police board member being investigated

LONDON, Ont. — A member of the London, Ont., police services board is being investigated by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission following allegations of sexual harassment.

The London Police Services Board said Friday in a release it has received notification from the commission it is trying to determine whether board vice-chair Michael Deeb engaged in conduct that violated the board's code of conduct.

The board requested the investigation Thursday following allegations posted on Facebook by Najwa Zebian.

In her post on Monday, Zebian alleged Deeb "pursued a personal relationship" with her, made "inappropriate comments" after she agreed to tutor his children and frequently messaged her late at night.