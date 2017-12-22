Waterdown's Parkside Drive likely to remain closed until February

Parkside Drive will not reopen by the end of December.

In an email Dec. 18, Ward 15 councillor Judi Partridge said contractors have confirmed the closure will be extended.

“Due to unexpected complications, there is still quite a bit of work to complete on the replacement culvert,” she said. “In addition, there are necessary bridge renovations needed for the road to be opened in a safe manner.”

New estimates peg the reopening of Parkside Drive for February 2018.