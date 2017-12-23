33 killed as bus falls into river in western India

NEW DELHI — At least 33 people were killed on Saturday after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Seven injured passengers were hospitalized in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan state, 375 kilometres (235 miles) south of New Delhi, said police officer Narain Singh.

The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, said B.L. Soni, another police officer. It fell 20 metres (65 feet) down into the Banas river.

The driver was among the dead, the Press Trust of India news agency said.