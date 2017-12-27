Man, 77, dies in car crash in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a 77-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash.

They say they were called to the crash around 8 a.m. Tuesday where officers and paramedics found the man dead a short distance from his car.

They believe the man managed to get out of his vehicle on his own, but died nearby from a head injury.

Police say weather, road conditions and possible health issues of the driver may have played a role in the crash, but say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.