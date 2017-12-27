Police looking for drivers in alleged hit and run

Ottawa police say they're searching for the drivers of at least three vehicles accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
They say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when the man was struck by two vehicles and then dragged by a third.
Police say none of the vehicles remained on the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, and is in serious condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
Ottawa police say they're searching for the drivers of at least three vehicles accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
They say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when the man was struck by two vehicles and then dragged by a third.
Police say none of the vehicles remained on the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, and is in serious condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
Ottawa police say they're searching for the drivers of at least three vehicles accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
They say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when the man was struck by two vehicles and then dragged by a third.
Police say none of the vehicles remained on the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, and is in serious condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press