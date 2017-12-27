Cop charged with assault after off-duty incident

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say one of its officers is facing charges after an alleged domestic assault that happened when he was off duty.

Police say they received a complaint about a domestic assault on Dec. 21 in Elliot Lake, Ont., and a 19-year veteran of the police service has been charged.

They say the 46-year-old man is a provincial constable, but didn't release his name.

He was charged with spousal assault and mischief and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.