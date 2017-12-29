CAA poll: texting and driving getting worse

OTTAWA — A survey suggests most Canadians believe texting and driving is getting worse despite police crackdowns and extensive public education efforts.

In the November survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association, 83 per cent of respondents said they believe texting while driving is a bigger problem now than it was three years ago.

The CAA survey also shows a whopping 96 per cent of respondents say drivers who text and drive are a threat to their safety on the road and that texting and driving is now tied with drunk driving as the top road safety concern among Canadians.

The CAA also says other forms of distraction are increasingly an issue, such as emailing while driving, drivers talking on cell phones and drivers talking to or interacting with their in-car technologies.