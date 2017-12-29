SIU investigating man's injuries in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 52-year-old man suffered a serious injury after an interaction with police officers in Brampton, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional police officers were called to a home around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The SIU has revealed few details, but say there was an interaction and the man was subsequently arrested.

They say the man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.