Cold changes Canada 150 New Year's show

"Damn you frigid temperatures!!!!"

The weather has already forced the cancellation of youth hockey games on the Parliament Hill Canada 150 skating rink but Campbell said public skating continues.

Members of the public will be able to skate on the rink right up until midnight on New Year's Eve.

In Calgary, where temperatures are also expected to hover at the -30 Celsius mark on Sunday, celebrations will once again be held in and around the downtown Olympic Plaza.

A number of bands are scheduled to play outdoors prior to the midnight fireworks.

The cold in Ottawa versus the cold in Alberta is different, said Teresa Byrne, arts and culture superintendent of festivals and events for the City of Calgary.

"We say 'it's a dry cold' That's the thing with Ottawa. It's a wet cold," she said.

"...So it's harder to compare when Ottawa might pull the plug versus when Calgary or Edmonton would pull the plug."

Since the temperature tends to drop as the night wears on, Edmonton scheduled fireworks there early — for 9 p.m.

Officials are prepared to modify schedule for outdoor events, should the temperature become too extreme. Fireworks would only be scrubbed if the wind speed reached 40 km/hour which, for safety reasons, makes them unsafe to set off.

"We're a hardy bunch, that's for sure," said Tannia Franke, civic precinct supervisor with civic events and festivals, City of Edmonton.

"We've had cold temperatures on New Year's Eve before and we've still had large crowds come out, so we're expecting something similar this year."

— with files from Ken Trimble in Edmonton

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press