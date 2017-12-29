Forcillo case back in court in January

TORONTO — The case of a Toronto police officer found guilty of attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a teen on a streetcar and now charged with attempting to obstruct justice and perjury will return to court next month.

Const. James Forcillo appeared in court Friday and is set to appear by video link on Jan. 12 to schedule a bail hearing on the charges, which were laid last week.

Even if he is granted bail on those charges, however, Forcillo would remain in custody to serve his sentence in the shooting of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim.

The officer had been out on bail living under house arrest as he appealed his conviction, but his bail was revoked in November after he was charged for breaching his bail conditions.