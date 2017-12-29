Child rep collects documents after sisters' deaths

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's child and youth representative says his office has begun to collect information about two young sisters who were found dead in a Victoria-area home on Christmas Day.

Bernard Richard says it's too early to tell whether he will launch a formal investigation, but he says his office has contacted the BC Coroners Service and the ministry in charge of child welfare and has begun gathering documents.

Police discovered the bodies of the children inside a home in Oak Bay on Monday evening and are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

A friend of the family says the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, notified the authorities that her former common-law spouse, Andrew Berry, hadn't returned them as scheduled.