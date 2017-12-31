Great Canadian Gaming to continue to operate Flamboro Downs

Great Canadian Gaming and Clairvest Group have been selected by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) as the winning bid to operate the West GTA Bundle – including Flamboro Downs.

Bruce Barbour, the executive director of racing for Great Canadian, which owns Flamboro Downs, said the company is ecstatic about the Dec. 19 announcement. He said the company has the right to run gaming operations in the bundle – which also includes OLG Casino Brantford, OLG Slots at Mohawk Racetrack and OLG Slots at Grand River Raceway – for a minimum of the next 20 years.

He said the announcement is good news for racing in Flamborough. “As long as there was a long-term lease, we were prepared to support racing,” he said. “Racing is secure, as long as there’s funding. As long as the transfer payments are extended, which the government says they will be, it should be good for racing in general.”

Ontario Harness Horse Association general manager Brian Tropea doesn’t see any potential enhancements or expansions having any benefit to the horse racing industry.

“If anything, it may take away from us,” he said.

“There’s only so much disposal income out there, and they’ve (Great Canadian Gaming) done nothing to encourage people who go to the slots to become racing fans.”

While the OLG release indicated the deal will mean adding extensive nongaming amenities and expanded gaming offerings, including “dramatic enhancements and additions,” Barbour said he’s not sure what that will look like. He noted the company will discuss any expansion plans that are allowed on the property in 2018.

Flamboro Downs hosted a public consultation and open house in the summer to discuss making approximately 50 acres of surplus land on the Highway 5 site available for community amenities such as soccer fields, baseball fields, community gardens or an amphitheatre.

Barbour previously said any movement on the surplus land amenities was contingent on Great Canadian winning the West GTA Bundle.

“We intend to continue down the road … to talk to the community about what they think,” he said after the OLG decision. “We’ll be reaching out to the community about what the community really wants there.”