Waterdown steps up to help couple – and Charlotte – after townhouse fire

According to Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal investigator Andrea Gaynor, the fire at the 12-unit complex, which damaged nine units, started on the balcony of the unit at 20 Nisbet Blvd. and was deemed “not suspicious.”

Howard and Klack were first able to access their home Dec. 18 and found that the fire has destroyed almost all of their belongings. “It was very overwhelming,” Klack said of entering the home. “The smell is the initial kicker – but just the amount of water damage, smoke, debris.”

Howard said the house is a complete gut job.

“What the fire didn’t get the water and smoke did,” Howard said. “They describe it as ‘minor salvage.’

Klack noted that was expected – as the home had been without a roof for over a week.

“There’s 20 centimetres of snow in our bedroom,” Howard said.

Howard added they owe a big thank you to the Waterdown community.

“The community as whole has reached out from the day this happened,” Klack said. “There was no shortage of neighbours coming out, providing coffees, water, blankets, jackets – offers of places to sleep, food.

“There was no shortage of outreach from the community for everyone.”

She added the support has been humbling.

“It’s very humbling to know that when you’re in a time of need there are people that have never met you that are willing to give the shirt off their back to make sure you’re OK. I really strongly want the community to realize how appreciative we are that we did have their support.”

While Howard’s parents live in Waterdown and Klack’s family, who they are staying with, live in Dundas, she said if they didn’t have family close by, they had the community to lean on.

Howard said the number of messages they received inviting them to their homes for Christmas dinner was unbelievable. “People who don’t even know us – have never met us before in their lives,” he said, “It’s just phenomenal.”

Howard, who has lived in Waterdown for 10 years, noted that, as much as the town has grown, it still has the small-town feel.

“We had everybody backing us,” he said.

He and Klack also want to thank all the first responders, including a police officer who attempted to rescue Charlotte, but couldn’t because the smoke was too bad.

Although their home was insured and they are going through the claims process, the pair will likely be out of their house for a minimum of 12 months while the home is rebuilt.

The couple also lost all their clothes and the majority of their personal belongings – in addition to all their Christmas presents for family and friends.

Howard said as result, their friends have set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $12,000.

Ashley said the GoFundMe has provided them with a financial security blanket.

“It hasn’t made it as financially stressful, but the loss of things that you can’t replace – no amount of money can comfort (you) when you’re losing that,” she said.

“There’s a lot of memories that have gone up in smoke,” Howard added.

Klack added they aren’t the only ones who are going through hardship due to the fire. “There are other people that are affected that may not have been as forthcoming with things as we have been,” she said. “We just want everybody to know that we greatly appreciate what they have done. They all deserve to be recognized.”

The GoFundMe page in support of the couple is at www.gofundme.com/help-matt-and-ash-rebuild.

