Halifax kicks off New Year's Day polar bear dips

HALIFAX — As daring swimmers in Halifax braved the frigid Atlantic Ocean to kick off a slew of polar bear plunges across Canada on New Year's Day, an Ontario club cancelled its event.

Organizers of the Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville, Ont., announced on New Year's Day that it was calling off the event due to "unsafe" ice and rock shifting.

Toronto's event had been cancelled the previous day.

Meanwhile, the event on the East Coast started a little late because a boat needed to break up the ice in Herring Cove, where the air was a chilly -19 with the wind chill.